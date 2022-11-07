Essex girls perfect, BHS boys repeat at volleyball championships

COLCHESTER – The Essex High School girls volleyball team boasts just two seniors.

The Hornets also flash a perfect season and back-to-back crowns in the display case.

The state’s top-ranked team rolled to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-5, 25-11) performance against No. 2 Champlain Valley on Sunday at St. Michael’s College’s Ross Sports Center.

“We have a really young group,” Essex Coach Jen Liguori said. “We had a lot of learning in the beginning of the season that needed to happen.”

The Classroom crash course didn’t mark the Hornets’ slate as Liguori’s group dropped just two sets leading into the title match. And for the sixth year in a row Essex (17-0) and No. 2 Champlain Valley (15-2) arrived where no other program has reached.

“We always come in here with a lot of nerves,” Liguori said. “It’s a big deal to be in a state championship match, so the girls understandably get nervous in situations, but they fought through the nerves.”

CVU tallied three straight points to start the match, but Liguori’s group rebounded for an 8-0 run to force a Redhawks’ timeout. Essex held the advantage until CVU responded with a 6-point surge to pull within four. The first set was capped by four lead changes before Essex scored the last three points to secure the win.

“All credit to the girls,” Liguori said. “They just worked so hard and gave 100% every day in practice, they stay focused. They’re such good listeners, they can take on constructive criticism and work with it and change to improve and they’re not afraid to make a mistake, so that they can get better.”

The Hornets, paced by Jocelyn Ray’s 11 kills, one block, Izzy Nerad’s nine kills, two aces and Reese Gregory’s 27 assists, two kills and five aces, led 9-0 to start the second set and ran to a 20-point exclamation.

“We came back in the second set just really strong and relaxed and they really showed what they can do,” Liguori said.

After a 20-19 deficit in the first set, the Hornets never conceded the advantage.

“They’re amazing at being able to be resilient and focus on the changes that they need to make to become better players, which so it’s really credit to the girls.”

Seahorse boys go back-to-back

Burlington boys volleyball made history with last year’s championship.

The Seahorses doubled down this fall.

And the state’s spoils remain in Burlington after a commanding 3-1 (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16) win over Essex at St. Michael’s College on Sunday night.

The top-seeded Seahorses capped off a 15-2 season with a second consecutive title. In last year’s Championship run, Burlington dethroned Champlain Valley for the program’s first-ever coronation. In a repeat performance, Burlington sprinted to the top seed, another first for the program.

“We would have been happy with anything just because of what we’ve done so far,” Burlington Coach Spencer Avery said. “But obviously winning is great and getting that last final win to solidify us is phenomenal.”

The Seahorses trailed by five in the first set before unleashing a 9-4 advantage to pull even at 23-all. Essex secured the following point, but Burlington ended the set on a 3-0 run, highlighted by Nate Wemple’s well-placed tip into an open zone on the left side.

“They’re trying their best every time but it’s just, it’s tough,” Avery said of the difficulty to win back-to-back crowns. “I’m nervous and I don’t even have to step foot on the court.”

A back-and-forth second frame with four lead changes saw No. 3 Essex Breakaway from a 21-20 advantage to knot the match at one set apiece.

“I think maybe we were a little too focused. We want to be focused on the point, but we can’t play differently than who we are,” Avery said of the set loss. “I think as the one seed sometimes you get caught in a Bubble of, it’s expected that you do well, but we had to get back to having fun.”

Essex jumped out to a 4-1 lead to start the third set, but Burlington rallied quickly to equalize at 6-all on Kong Say’s dig and Wemple’s spike. The rivals tied again at 10, but Burlington would not trail for the remainder of the match to secure a second title.

“We’re really just happy to be here and happy to be able to play in such a great place,” Avery said. “It was a great game against Essex, they played great. It’s good for volleyball just to see such high-level games going on.”

