Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Well. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts

Well. 16 Montclair, Nutley 0

Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair.

Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half.

Caroline Anton added a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn the shutout.

Ellie Desantis made 11 saves for Nutley (1-8).

Bloomfield 4, Caldwell 1

Victoria Parelli recorded a hat trick to lead Bloomfield to a 4-1 win over Caldwell, in Bloomfield.

Sophia Llanes added a goal and an assist for Bloomfield (3-5), while Ava Barker recorded a pair of assists.

Caldwell fell to 6-3.

Newark East Side 2, Newark Academy 1

Anayah Rivera netted an overtime goal to lead Newark East Side to a 2-1 win over Newark Academy in Livingston.

Rivera scored in the 83rd minute off an assist by Isabelle Machado.

Amy Brito gave Newark East Side (5-6) a 1-0 lead with a first half goal.

Zoe Herman scored for Newark Academy (4-4).

Science Park 7, Golda Och 2

Anahi Buestand posted four goals to lead Science Park to a 7-2 win over Golda Och, in Newark.

The win kept Science Park unbeaten at 6-0.

Abigail Alvear, Melanie Laveriano, and Talya Lema also scored in the win.

Marley Fischer and Talia Perlstein scored for Golda Och (2-2-1).

West Orange 1, Montclair Kimberley 0

Madison Cyrus scored the sole goal of the game to lead West Orange to a 1-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in West Orange.

Cyrus’ goal came in the second half.

Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout for West Orange (7-2-1).

Lindsay Fouche made five saves for MKA (2-5-1).

Cedar Grove 3, Millburn 2

Samira Lukovic scored twice to lead Cedar Grove to a 3-2 win over Millburn, in Cedar Grove.

Cedar Grove (4-5) outscored Millburn 2-1 in the second half.

Gianna Tavares posted a goal and an assist in the win.

Zoe Palomaki scored twice for Millburn (5-2-1).

Livingston 3, West Essex 1

Katherine Riccardi scored twice to lead Livingston in a 3-1 win over West Essex, in Livingston.

Livingston (6-2) led 2-0 at the half.

Jadyn Kestenbaum added a goal and an assist to the win.

Ella Clausi made seven saves for West Essex (2-6).

Glen Ridge 2, Mount St. Dominic 0

Katie Powers and Ava Kotronis each scored to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Glen Ridge.

Olivia Gist made nine saves for Glen Ridge (4-4-1).

Frankie Mansfield made six saves for MSD (7-3).

