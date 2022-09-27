Essex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Belleville, Pope John, E. Orange victorious

Senior Ivan Garcia and sophomore Jorge Carrion each had a goal as Belleville blanked Bloomfield 2-0 in Bloomfield.

Senior John Paul Crespo chipped in with an assist while senior keeper Logan Kutlu finished with six saves for Belleville (6-1), which won its fifth straight match and earned its fifth shutout of the season.

Bloomfield fell to 2-6.

Pope John 3, Irvington 2 OT

Freshman Nicholas Acito scored twice as Pope John squeezed by Irvington 3-2 in overtime in Irvington.

Freshman Boban Kovacevic scored as well and junior Stevan Patino put up two assists for Pope John (2-4-1). Junior keeper Sam Wenger made six saves.

Irvington fell to 3-5.

East Orange 5, Shabazz 1

Sophomore Devontae Stennett notched two goals while freshman Razack Iddris had a goal and an assist as East Orange overpowered Shabazz 5-1 in Newark.

Freshman Jayden Jean and sophomore Jeff Meronvil each scored as well for East Orange (4-2), which won its fourth straight match after two straight losses to open the season. Junior keeper Goodness Izuehie finished with six saves.

Junior Jacob Okoto had a goal for Shabazz (0-5) off an assist from senior Bryan Quindi. Freshman goalie Steven Lazo came up with 11 saves.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

As always, please report scores to njschoolsports.com. Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.