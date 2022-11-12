Essex County Arts Council announces 2022 Sunburst Award recipients

The Essex County Arts Council is pleased to announce that eight North Country artists have received ECAC’s newly rebranded Sunburst Awards for individual artists. The Sunburst micro-grants will help these artists to realize a project that will advance their career. Artists were chosen by an independent panel of art enthusiasts, and will each receive a grant of $500 in support of their projects.

Rebecca Kelly, ECAC President, commented: “We are proud to support our community artists and pleased to Invest in their creative journeys.”

This year’s Sunburst Award recipients applied for funding to support a wide range of artistic genres, including writing, photography, musical workshops and performances, comic book design, watercolors, print-making and illustration. In the coming year, you will see/hear performances and exhibits throughout Essex County that feature our Sunburst Awards recipients.

ECAC 2022 Sunburst Award recipients include:

Stephen DiCerbo, North Hudson

Heidi Gero, Au Sable Forks

Heather Loase, Lake Placid

Lauren McGovern, Wilmington

Sean Platt, Lake Placid

Matthew Pray, Keeseville

Kathleen Recchia, Saranac Lake

Lawrence Vanderburgh, Schroon Lake

The Sunburst Awards are made possible with funds from the Stewart’s Foundation. The Essex County Arts Council also expressed thanks to the Cloudsplitter Foundation for their support of the Sunburst Awards.

Essex County Arts Council’s mission is to promote and advocate for a community rich in arts and culture.

For more information, please visit: https://www.essexcountyarts.org/