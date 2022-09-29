Essex Co. boys soccer for Sep 28: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep Tops No. 8 West Orange

Senior Luke Warjanka scored with seven minutes left, tucking in a goal mouth cross from junior Eddie Krupski as top-ranked Seton Hall Prep squeezed by West Orange, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 3-2 in West Orange.

Warjanka also scored Seton Hall Prep’s (7-1) second goal on a Breakaway off a Krupski feed. Senior Joaquin Niehenke scored on a penalty earlier in the first half to equalize the match at 1-1.

West Orange (6-2) led 2-1 at the half and leveled the match 2-2 after Warjanka’s breakaway.

Newark East Side 5, Montclair 3

Senior Raone Soares Da Silva and junior Gabriel Borges De Oliveira each had two goals to pace Newark East Side to a 5-3 win over No. 14-ranked Montclair in Montclair.

Sophomore Nicholas Vales had a goal and two assists while sophomore keeper Rui Rosete made four saves for Newark East Side (8-0), which remained undefeated through eight matches.

Montclair fell to 5-2.

Montclair Kimberley 2, Bloomfield 0

Senior Omar Martinez tallied a goal and an assist to lead Bloomfield to a 2-0 win over Montclair Kimberley in Montclair.

Senior Julian Coviello scored as well while senior Rayshaun Nolan had an assist for Montclair Kimberley (4-4). Junior keeper Andrew Avalos finished with five saves.

Bloomfield fell to 2-7.

Science Park 4, West Side 1

Senior Joshua Catta Preta marked two goals to help lift Science Park to a 4-1 win over West Side in Newark.

Junior Leo De Castro tallied a goal and two assists while senior John Paul Sucuzhanay scored as well for Science Park (4-2). Junior Andre Esteves and sophomore Stanley Siguencia chipped in with an assist apiece.

West Side fell to 0-5.

East Orange 7, Golda Och 0

Sophomore Jeff Meronvil had two goals as East Orange won its fifth straight with a 7-0 shutout of Golda Och in East Orange.

Senior Salas Toussaint, sophomores Devontae Stennett and Malachi Ifill, junior Lowens Gabriel and freshman Jayden Jean each had a goal for East Orange (5-2).

Golda Och fell to 1-5.

Newark Academy 1, Caldwell 1

Senior James Quagliana scored for Caldwell in its 1-1 draw with Newark Academy in West Caldwell.

Junior Caelan Cook assisted on Quagliana’s goal while senior keeper Zach Natt put up five saves for Caldwell (1-6-1).

Newark Academy (4-2-1) stopped a two-game losing streak with the tie.

Glen Ridge 3, Irvington 1

Junior Nathan Latifi had a goal and an assist to help lift Glen Ridge to a 3-1 win over Irvington in Bloomfield.

Freshman Christoffer Cabrera and junior Aidan Arnett scored a goal apiece for Glen Ridge (4-4), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Junior keeper Nicholas Overholtzer made three saves.

Irvington fell to 3-6.

Livingston 4, Millburn 1

Senior Charlie Grossman had a goal and an assist and junior Dylan Santucci got his first goal of the season as Livingston got past Millburn 4-1 in Millburn.

Senior Jack Nesser gave Millburn (4-4) an early 1-0 lead before Santucci equalized for Livingston (3-4).

Grossman set up Santucci and then put Livingston up 2-1 on a direct kick in the first half for his fifth goal of the year. Senior Neal Hejib then made it 3-1 in the second half, with senior Timmy Kelly picking up an assist. Senior Aaron Henslovitz closed out the scoring for Livingston.

Junior goalie Jacob Hans picked up the win in goal with four saves with senior Matthew John closing out the game in goal making one save for Livingston.

Verona 4, Cedar Grove 0

Verona scored three first-half goals to pull away for a 4-0 win over Cedar Grove in Cedar Grove.

Junior Brian Cleaver opened up the scoring before senior Ray Chesney added another for Verona (3-4). Senior Sean Stiefbold got a third goal for the visitors and junior Brandon Greene tallied in the second half. Senior Mark Serra and junior Evan Spong each finished with two assists. Sophomore goalie Joe Farmer made five saves.

Cedar Grove fell to 1-7.

Orange 5, Newark Tech 1

Senior Emmanuel Clement marked two goals and had an assist while senior Jairo Morocho had a goal and an assist to help pace Orange to a 5-1 win over Newark Tech in Orange.

Senior Corey Yorke and junior Adriano Grant each added a goal for Orange (4-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Sophomore goalie Kelvin Montuano finished with four saves.

Newark Tech fell to 6-3.

Columbia 5, West Essex 4

Senior Jaiden Wright produced a hat trick as Columbia edged West Essex in a 5-4 thriller in North Caldwell.

Senior Garrett Dyson finished with a goal and three assists for Columbia (5-3) while senior Andersen Jiminez added a goal. Seniors Holden Reeves and Jon Yourkoski each had an assist. Senior goalie Sumner Verdun made four saves.

West Essex fell to 2-6.

As always, please report scores to njschoolsports.com.