Esports Shop Update: New Teams and Goal Explosions | Rocket League®

Steal Their Look

Last October, we introduced new Home and Away Decals for the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2022-23 Season. Now, we’re Flying forward with signature Goal Explosions and Player Banners for all 33 teams! Designed to match each team’s in-game decals, these Items will show off your favorite organization every time you score. Goal Explosions will be available for 500 Esports Tokens, while Player Banners will cost 100 Esports Tokens.

Charge up your team spirit ’cause we’re bringing in seven more teams! Pulled from North America, Europe, Oceania, and South America Regions, each team will also have their Home and Away Decals available in the Esports Shop for 300 Esports Tokens.

New Teams

North America

Europe

Quadrant

Resolve

Solarium

Tundra Esports

Oceania

South America

NOTE: The list of teams added in the first Esports Shop update can be found HERE.

Can’t get enough RLCS? Or maybe you’ve never watched it, but it always sounded cool? Tune into the RLCS 2022-23 Winter Split, which kicks off on January 27! It all goes down live on Twitch and YouTube.

Get ready to rock your team colors! All Items will enter the Esports Shop on January 25 at 9 am PST.