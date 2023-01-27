ESPN’s Wrexham FA Cup game to feature star Talent

ESPN is pulling out all the stops for this weekend’s Wrexham FA Cup game.

The Red Dragons host Sheffield United of the Championship in the FA Cup Fourth Round at the Racecourse Ground this Sunday at 11:30 AM ET. The game airs live on ESPN+.

The rising Welsh club has had its share of memorable moments in the past, including a Shocking FA Cup win against Arsenal in 1991. Similarly, they’ll be looking to knock off a Sheffield United side who currently sit second in the English Championship (in an automatic promotion spot to the Premier League), 13 points clear of third.

Wrexham themselves are Flying high, currently atop the National League table with promotion to League Two a top priority. Hence, it’s a place that would guarantee a return to the Football League if they can finish strong.

Familiar names presenting the Wrexham FA Cup game

ESPN is taking advantage of the Wrexham phenomenon and Boosting up the match. ESPN’s lead soccer commentator Jon Champion is calling the game. He’s accompanied by one of the best soccer co-commentators in the United States, Danny Higginbotham. Alexis Nunes of ESPN is pitch side for the game in Wrexham. Plus, Kay Murray and Craig Burley are hosting the ESPN FC studio pregame show starting at 11AM on ESPN+.

If you’re in the US and you haven’t watched Welcome to Wrexham yet, don’t miss out. For example, the best way to catch the game and the acclaimed Welcome to Wrexham documentary is with the Disney+ Bundle. For $12.99/month, you get ESPN+ for the Wrexham FA Cup game (and 1000’s of sports events every month), Hulu for the Welcome to Wrexham series, as well as Disney+ for the rest of the family. Beyond that is a wide library of live sports, movies and TV across the three services.

The club, famously purchased by Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, has quickly become just about everyone’s second favorite team. The engrossing series has loads of soccer fans pulling for them in their fight for promotion and FA Cup run.

In the end, perhaps there is a little more Hollywood magic in store this Sunday at 11:30AM ET?