ESPN’s top 25 Entering Bowl season includes Tennessee over Alabama

The latest college football power rankings are out from ESPN following conference Championship weekend and there are considerable differences in the selection committee’s final poll and the media’s take on the nation’s top teams. USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 final torched the Trojans’ playoff hopes and gave way to Ohio State, who matches up with top-ranked Georgia in a semifinal showdown.

For Alabama, winning the final three games of the season was not enough to conquer the one-loss Buckeyes in the final poll as the Crimson Tide were placed in the Sugar Bowl against Big 12 Champion Kansas State and out of the final four.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN. “We wanted to see our team have an opportunity to play and get in the playoffs. But we’re gonna get an opportunity to play someone somewhere in a good game, and that’s gonna be an opportunity for our players to create value for themselves and show what kind of team we really have.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

How does ESPN’s top 25 compare to the coaches’ and media’s? Here are the complete rankings after conference Championship weekend.