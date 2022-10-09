ESPN’s Todd McShay Ranks 2 Arizonans as 1st-round NFL Draft prospects

ESPN’s Todd McShay ranked his top 32 NFL draft prospects on Wednesday and two have Arizona ties.

First, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson ranked fifth on McShay’s list. The 6-foot, 220-pound back grew up in Tucson and attended Salpointe Catholic High School.

At Texas, Robinson has 30 touchdowns and 3,024 yards from scrimmage across three seasons and 24 games. Widely considered the top running back in this year’s draft, Robinson averages 126 scrimmage yards per game and 1.25 touchdowns per game in his three years for the Longhorns.

In addition to his effective work in the ground game, he’s also produced as a pass-catcher. In his three seasons, Robinson has 51 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns.

The second prospect with Arizona ties is Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo, who ranked 12th overall as McShay’s No. 1 cornerback.

Ringo is a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder born in Tacoma, Wash., but moved to Arizona, where he attended Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.

In the defensive back’s two seasons as a starter for Georgia, he has 43 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended. One of his interceptions was a pick-six to stick a dagger in Georgia’s National Championship win over Alabama last season.

This season, Ringo has yet to record an interception or pass defended, but does have nine tackles and one for loss in five games.