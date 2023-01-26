ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Delivers Strong Message On Load Management In The NBA

Former player Richard Jefferson challenged the leaguewide trend of NBA resting players during the season on a recent episode of NBA Countdown.

Jefferson did so by telling a story of his father taking him to a San Antonio Spurs game when he was a kid.

“For Christmas, my parents got me a ticket to go watch the San Antonio Spurs because David Robinson was my favorite player,” Jefferson said on the pregame show. “One ticket. My dad, who worked security and scrubbed floors and did all this stuff, he dropped me off at the game. He gave me $5 and I went in there by myself because my family couldn’t afford to come to the game .”

