ESPN’s Rece Davis has a bold prediction about Texas football

The national media is buying stock in Texas football Midway through the season.

The Longhorns are riding a two-game winning streak, coming off an exceptional performance against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. Texas looked the part of a complete team, taking down the Sooners in a 49-0 blowout.

ESPN’s Rece Davis is all in on the Texas hype. He believes the Longhorns are one of the most dangerous teams in the country and will “go on a run” down the stretch.

A big reason Texas’ is skyrocketing back into the national spotlight is the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former five-star looks the part of a future first-round draft pick. Texas’ offense has been borderline Unstoppable in the small sample size with Ewers at the helm.

Texas must prove they can perform with heightened expectations the rest of the season. The Longhorns face a difficult Big 12 Conference Slate with four ranked teams remaining on the schedule.

