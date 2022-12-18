ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Raiders Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023

Tom Brady‘s career future after this NFL season is still up in the air.

Will the quarterback officially retire after 23 seasons in the league to join Fox Sports as a commentator? Or, will the quarterback stay in the league by either re-signing with the Buccaneers or Exploring a new team in free agency?

ESPN Personality and former Colts punter Pat McAfee has an idea of ​​what he thinks Brady will do, and it will probably come as a surprise to many football fans.

“Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” McAfee said on the The Pat McAfee Show. “Tom Brady’s going to Las Vegas next year—is that what Everybody’s just assuming? The dead cap for Derek Carr if he gets cut by the Las Vegas Raiders is $5 million. … I think the writing is on the wall.”

