ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Dave Roberts talk NBA season coverage and storylines

As the NBA season tips off this week, ESPN is ushering in new bold graphics, a new theme song and a new “NBA Countdown” team on Wednesdays. SBJ caught up with Malika Andrews, the “NBA Today” host whose role has expanded to also include hosting “Countdown” on Wednesdays, as well as ESPN Head of NBA & Studio Production Dave Roberts in separate interviews. The discussions touched on those changes and how they plan to cover the league’s most prominent storylines. Roberts said the process to construct the broadcast’s new look and the theme started in March. “We are not complacent,” he said, “and will be right there being innovative and in tune with our league.”

TEAM CHEMISTRY: Andrews will be joined on “Countdown” on Wednesdays by her team from “NBA Today” — Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins, along with senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Andrews said the expanded role for the entire team serves as a “vote of confidence.” Andrews: “There’s going to be a lot of similar notes and flavors of ‘NBA Today’ that will be brought to ‘NBA Countdown’ because we can’t help it. We’re friends.” She added that whether it’s when she’s trying to go to sleep at night or when Jefferson’s trying to get his kids into the car, or when Ogwumike is working out, or when Perkins is at an AAU game, their group chat never stops. Their personalities vary, but the Chemistry is indisputable. Andrews said the goal is a balanced mix of information, entertainment and analysis. Roberts called Andrews an outstanding point guard on the show, adding, “Malika is an Incredible journalist. She’s tapped into the NBA as much as anyone I’ve ever worked with. The cast on the ‘NBA Today’ show is just a natural fit , because the Chemistry is outstanding.”

SEASON STORYLINES: Roberts and Andrews both said the most intriguing storyline to highlight this season is how wide open the NBA title race appears. “We have a league in the best position I can remember,” Roberts said. “It’s probably one of the most competitive seasons we can remember.” Roberts said LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scoring leader at some point this season will be a milestone event. Andrews said her most intriguing player at the start of the season is Kawhi Leonard, one of several notable players returning from extended absences. What has quickly emerged as an NBA story is the highly anticipated arrival next year of 7-foot-4, 18-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the favorite to be the first pick in June’s draft. He is considered the most highly regarded prospect since James, the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Andrews told ESPN this season is “all in on Victor; he is special.” Roberts said ESPN will be “following his progress with regular Spotlight coverage on ‘NBA Today’ and our other studio programs, because I haven’t seen that much excitement for a prospect since LeBron James.”