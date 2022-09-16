ESPN’s GameDay set to highlight the football program at App State

BOONE, NC (WBTV) – As the countdown continues toward kickoff at the Appalachian State football game this weekend, the star of the show is still getting ready.

ESPN’s Gameday is spotlighting the University on Saturday, giving the school Nationwide coverage they’ve never had before. And from players to fans, everyone is excited about it.

“I’m here just to see all the amazing people.”

Wayland Root grew up watching college football with his mom. He’s been a fan of GameDay for years, but the experience still had some surprises.

“They’re a lot bigger than you think, like seeing people on TV you think that they’re regular height like 5′10″. But they’re monsters,” they said.

K. Slad isn’t really a football fan.

“Not at all.”

But even she’s caught up in the excitement.

“When I come out of my dorm I’m like right there, I can feel it. It’s electric, it’s eccentric,” she said.

In what could arguably be called the biggest game of the season for the Mountaineers, at least coverage-wise, ESPN’s GameDay descended on Appalachian State to showcase the school to a national audience. And if Thursday’s arrival of the network’s bus was any indication, students are excited about it.

David Perkins isn’t a student, but he wanted the fan experience.

“It is uniquely electric here this weekend,” he said.

The ESPN crew said they were originally planning to head to Texas A&M this weekend, but after one of their losses, one of which was to App State, everything changed.

“After A&M lost last week, it just didn’t feel right to take the show there,” ESPN Analyst Rece Davis said.

Desmond Howard of ESPN says the quality of the program here in Boone is why they’re here.

“Appalachian State earned this opportunity to have GameDay on their campus.”

And the program is quickly earning a reputation.

“App State’s name it what it is; they’re the Giant killers, right?” David Pollack said.

