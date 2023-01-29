ESPN’s Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men’s college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch.
After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won’t be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer model changed its listing this morning.
Here’s a look at the updated top 25, which features some changes in the top 10 from last weekend’s version.
- Houston
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Alabama
- Texas
- UConn
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Creighton
- Kansas
- Rutgers
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Gonzaga
- Marquette
- Saint Mary’s
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Arkansas
- Iowa State
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- West Virginia
Because the BPI is “meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward,” its rankings are often quite different from the traditional polls, which typically are voted on according to the results thus far.
Those polls will be released tomorrow afternoon. In the meantime, you can check out all of ESPN’s updated BPI calculations here.
.