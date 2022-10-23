ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ is coming to Jackson State football for the 1st time

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to Jackson.

The popular traveling college football pregame show will be at Jackson State ahead of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Southern, the show announced via Twitter on Sunday.

The show is televised on ESPN from 8 am to 11 am CT on Saturdays, and often features the game of the week in college football.

It will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show, and the show’s first trip to an FCS campus since Oct. 26, 2019, when the show was televised at South Dakota State.

JSU and Southern are scheduled for a 1 pm CT kickoff on Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, and will be televised on ESPN+ (with a replay on ESPNU later Saturday).

Coach Deion Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 record. Last week, JSU won 22-14 over Campbell. Southern is 5-2 and is on a four-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game.

