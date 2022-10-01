ESPN’s College Gameday feature is Kansas football | Tale of the Tait

Kansas fans pack David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the school’s first football sellout since 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

ESPN’s College Gameday did not come to Lawrence to host their hit college football preview show this week, but they did send a crew to campus to do a feature on the 4-0 Jayhawks.

Longtime ESPN Personality Gene Wojciechowski sat down with more than a dozen people connected to the KU football program in some way or another and put together a 4-minute feature on the Jayhawks’ fast start and sudden turnaround.

Gene asked me to sit down with him on camera to talk about the context of the start and this season and what Lance Leipold has been able to do during a short period of time in Lawrence and quite a bit of the interview was used in the piece .

It’s always fun to do those sorts of things and this was certainly one of the more enjoyable ones. For one, it landed on a pretty big show with a massive reach. For two, Gene elected to use my old reference to KU fans raking leaves on Saturdays in the segment.

Too funny. I did not expect that to make it in, but I’m glad it did (a) because it was good Comedy and (b) because it really does convey where this program was and how amazing back-to-back sold-out crowds really is this early in Leipold’s time with the Jayhawks.

Anyway, here’s the Gameday feature if you want to check it out. Thanks to Gene and the folks at ESPN for letting me be a part of it.