ESPN’s Basketball Power Index forecasts Auburn’s SEC Slate

The No. 24 Auburn Tigers closed out the pre-SEC slate last Wednesday by knocking off Washington, 84-61 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The win was Auburn’s 10th of the season, which gives them momentum heading into the SEC opener on Wednesday night against Florida at Neville Arena.

Now that the SEC season is here, how does the ESPN Basketball Power Index forecast the remainder of Auburn’s schedule?

The Men’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

Does Auburn have a successful Trek through the SEC? Here is what the ESPN BPI Matchup Predictor predicts will happen.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Florida

Auburn’s win chance: 72.8%

Running record: 1-0

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Georgia

Auburn’s win chance: 66.1%

Running total: 2-0

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Arkansas

Auburn’s win chance: 55.5%

Running total: 3-0

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ole Miss

Auburn’s win chance: 58.0%

Running total: 4-0

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Mississippi State

Auburn’s win chance: 70.3%

Running total: 5-0

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at LSU

Auburn’s win chance: 57.3%

Running total: 6-0

Saturday, Jan. 21 at South Carolina

Auburn’s win chance: 85.6%

Running total: 7-0

Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. Texas A&M

Auburn’s win chance: 75.5%

Running record: 8-0

Wednesday, Feb. 1 vs. Georgia

Auburn’s win chance: 86.3%

Running record: 9-0

Saturday, Feb. 4 at Tennessee

Auburn’s win chance: 14.4%

Running record: 9-1

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Texas A&M

Auburn’s win chance: 43.7%

Running record: 9-2

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Alabama

Auburn’s win chance: 56.7%

Running record: 10-2

Tuesday, Feb. 14 vs. Missouri

Auburn’s win chance: 82.3%

Running record: 11-2

Saturday, Feb. 18 at Vanderbilt

Auburn’s win chance: 68.9%

Running record: 12-2

Wednesday, Feb. 22 vs. Ole Miss

Auburn’s win chance: 82.1%

Running record: 13-2

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Kentucky

Auburn’s win chance: 25.9%

Running record: 13-3

Wednesday, March 1 at Alabama

Auburn’s win chance: 29.5%

Running record: 13-4

Saturday, March 4 vs. Tennessee

Auburn’s win chance: 35.6%

Running record: 13-5

Final projected record: 23-8, 13-5 SEC

The Basketball Power Index predicts a respectable SEC Slate for the Tigers, with one snag in the middle of the Slate along with a tough close to the season. Along with Auburn’s road trip to West Virginia as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge (West Virginia has a 67% chance to win), Auburn is projected to win 23 games this season.

