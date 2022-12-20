ESPN’s Adam Schefter tries “Lambeau Leap,” needs lots of fan help
Any time the Green Bay Packers play a home game at the legendary Lambeau Field, the conversation will inevitably turn to the famous “Lambeau Leap” celebration. In a pro football context, it doesn’t get better. You score a touchdown and scale (or full-on leap) up a wall in the general end zone area to celebrate with delighted fans.
For most NFL skill players, some of the finest athletes around, completing the Lambeau Leap generally isn’t an issue. But Adam Schefter — ESPN’s NFL Insider — isn’t an NFL skill player.
So when former pro quarterback Rober Griffin III decided to, relatively easily, finish a Lambeau Leap in pre-game coverage of the Packers’ Matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Schefter wanted to get in on the fun himself. While everyone was a good sport about it, including Schefter … it did not go well:
.@RGIII and @AdamSchefter had to go for the Lambeau Leap 😭 pic.twitter.com/m7lCyUnjHq
— ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2022
Sigh. Fine, I’ll say it. That’s more like a hop if the fans in the end zone have to do most of the work pulling you up, right? At a minimum, I suppose I’ll give Schefter credit for making some effort rather than not trying at all. One does not simply go to Lambeau Field, stand on the hallowed grass, and not even attempt to make the famous Leap.
