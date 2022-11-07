ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit.

Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did Blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.

ESPN updated its power rankings once the week was said and done. Here are where each team stands against the others in the eyes of the worldwide leader.

Liberty Flames (7-1)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (6-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Utah Utes (6-2)

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (7-1)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Story continues

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire