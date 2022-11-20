ESPN updates college football power rankings after crazy Week 12

Saturday marked perhaps the craziest week of college football yet. Although it didn’t result in an insane amount of upsets, teams that were expected to win by significant margins managed to simply eke out wins, some in dramatic fashion.

Michigan football was one of those, scraping by Illinois, while Ohio State was in a shockingly close game at Maryland. Georgia won by just 10 over Kentucky, TCU won at the last moment over Baylor, and USC and UCLA found themselves in a shootout.

Then there were the upsets.

Oklahoma pulverized Oklahoma State, Tennessee succumbed to an oddly potent South Carolina, North Carolina suffered a dramatic loss to a Georgia Tech team it was controlling early, Louisville beat NC State, and Navy beat UCF.

PREVIOUSLY: ESPN college football power rankings after Week 11

While the tip top of the college football landscape is likely to look the same, despite some uncharacteristic struggles, with the Upheaval that took place beneath the top four, there are likely to be some Massive changes in the latest ESPN power rankings. Here are the latest.