ESPN updates college football power rankings after crazy Week 12

Saturday marked perhaps the craziest week of college football yet. Although it didn’t result in an insane amount of upsets, teams that were expected to win by significant margins managed to simply eke out wins, some in dramatic fashion.

Michigan football was one of those, scraping by Illinois, while Ohio State was in a shockingly close game at Maryland. Georgia won by just 10 over Kentucky, TCU won at the last moment over Baylor, and USC and UCLA found themselves in a shootout.

Then there were the upsets.

Oklahoma pulverized Oklahoma State, Tennessee succumbed to an oddly potent South Carolina, North Carolina suffered a dramatic loss to a Georgia Tech team it was controlling early, Louisville beat NC State, and Navy beat UCF.

PREVIOUSLY: ESPN college football power rankings after Week 11

While the tip top of the college football landscape is likely to look the same, despite some uncharacteristic struggles, with the Upheaval that took place beneath the top four, there are likely to be some Massive changes in the latest ESPN power rankings. Here are the latest.

25

Troy Trojans

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

24

Texas Longhorns

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

23

Be Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

22

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

21

Cincinnati Bearcats

Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer

20

Oregon State Beavers

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

19

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

18

North Carolina Tar Heels

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

17

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

16

Florida State Seminoles

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

15

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

14

Washington Huskies

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

13

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

12

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

11

Oregon Ducks

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

9

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

7

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

6

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

5

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

4

TCU Horned Frogs

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after a touchdown reception in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

3

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button