ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023

College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt Entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who haven’t lost since November.

The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are out from ESPN with the usual Suspects at the top of the poll, including a few facing Pivotal stretches over the next few weeks, beginning with Saturday’s healthy slate of top-end matchups.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s WL record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers updated daily.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s latest CBI Entering Saturday’s contests.