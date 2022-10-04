ESPN Transports Viewers Into a Basketball Utopia in Star-Studded Spot from Arts & Letters
Psyop uses the Unreal engine to show that ‘It’s A Beautiful Time For Basketball’
ESPN debuted a new world for basketball fans – a ‘Basketball Utopia’ (during Monday Night Football) – that showcases the unprecedented, once-in-a-generation level of Talent in the NBA this year in a spot titled ‘It’s a beautiful time for basketball’.
In partnership with Arts & Letters, ESPN created the new 30-second film, highlighting the beauty of two generations of superstars still battling it out in the NBA at one time. This season is expected to be an epic Showdown between Veterans who entered the league in the 2000s against a Talented class of stars under the age of 25. The film features a visual world with a “basketball utopia” as a backdrop for the league’s biggest stars – like Lebron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and more.
To bring the film to life through animation, ESPN and Arts & Letters partnered with production company Psyop, who utilized the Unreal Gaming engine to construct the world of “basketball utopia.” The cutting edge Gaming engine uses incredibly advanced graphics and digital lighting to create photo-real environments. This engine has been used to create worlds for shows like The Mandalorian and Westworld.
In the new film, NBA stars break through into various parts of “basketball utopia” that correspond to that individual players’ story – scenes include Steph Curry hitting a long three-point shot in a surreal floating Dreamworld and Devin Booker tossing an alleyoop to a teammate in a way that defies gravity.
The new work will be followed by two subsequent commercials later in the season and is part of the overarching NBA on ESPN campaign.
Creative Credits
Agency: Arts & Letters Creative Co.
ECD: Charles Hodges
Director of Strategy: Andy Grayson
Strategy Director: Alex Morrison
Strategist: Millie Tunnell
Group Business Director: Brenda Schneider
Business Director: Hill Shore
Head of Production: Temma Shoaf
Executive Producer: Calleen Colburn
Senior Producer: Andrea Rodriguez
Assistant Producer: Austin Butler
Creative Directors: NJ Placentra & Andrew Kong & Molly Jamison
Creative Team: Brett Simone, Lillian O’Connor, Steve Gonzalez
Music Supervisor: Cam DiNunzio
Business Affairs Manager: Jennifer Kmetzsch
Client: ESPN
Laura Gentile, EVP, Commercial Marketing, Networks and ESPN
Emeka Ofodile, VP, Sports Marketing
Lucas Ferraro, Director, Sports Marketing
Jason Ritchkoff, Associate Director, Sports Marketing
Maximo Reyes, Associate Manager, Sports Marketing
Mohammed Ahmed, Marketing Coordinator, Sports Marketing
Production Company: Psyop
Directors: Loren Christiansen, Shane Griffin
Executive Producer: Joe Maggiore
Producer: Cameron Lewis, Rory Hamilton-Battenfeld
Associate Producer: Tapy Noun
Editor: Loren Christiansen
CG Supervisor: Pakorn Bupphavesa
Art Director: Clint Chang
Designer: Tae Kim, Paul Cayrol, Caroline Goehner
Compositor: Tingting Li, Galo Gutierrez, Bruno De La Calva, Carl Mok, Christopher Brown
VFX: Nicolas Donatelli
Unreal Artists: Pablo Cardenas, Frank Lee, David Pressler
Matte Painter: Andrew Park
Company 3
Colorist: Kath Raisch
Producer: Jake Rioux
Music Studio: Consortium
Track: “On and On and On”
Composer: Seth Olinsky
Music Post Producer: Maggie Flatley
Music Editor: Justin Miller
VO talent: Nana Dadzie
Audio Facilities:
Barking Owl Sound
Executive Producer – Ashley Benton
Assistant Producer – Lily McCann
Mix – Elizabeth McClanahan
Assistant Mixer – Mikayla Petersen
Overcoast Music & Sound
CD: JL Hodges
Engineer: Matt Whitworth
