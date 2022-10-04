ESPN Transports Viewers Into a Basketball Utopia in Star-Studded Spot from Arts & Letters

Psyop uses the Unreal engine to show that ‘It’s A Beautiful Time For Basketball’

ESPN debuted a new world for basketball fans – a ‘Basketball Utopia’ (during Monday Night Football) – that showcases the unprecedented, once-in-a-generation level of Talent in the NBA this year in a spot titled ‘It’s a beautiful time for basketball’.

In partnership with Arts & Letters, ESPN created the new 30-second film, highlighting the beauty of two generations of superstars still battling it out in the NBA at one time. This season is expected to be an epic Showdown between Veterans who entered the league in the 2000s against a Talented class of stars under the age of 25. The film features a visual world with a “basketball utopia” as a backdrop for the league’s biggest stars – like Lebron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and more.

To bring the film to life through animation, ESPN and Arts & Letters partnered with production company Psyop, who utilized the Unreal Gaming engine to construct the world of “basketball utopia.” The cutting edge Gaming engine uses incredibly advanced graphics and digital lighting to create photo-real environments. This engine has been used to create worlds for shows like The Mandalorian and Westworld.

In the new film, NBA stars break through into various parts of “basketball utopia” that correspond to that individual players’ story – scenes include Steph Curry hitting a long three-point shot in a surreal floating Dreamworld and Devin Booker tossing an alleyoop to a teammate in a way that defies gravity.

The new work will be followed by two subsequent commercials later in the season and is part of the overarching NBA on ESPN campaign.

Creative Credits

Agency: Arts & Letters Creative Co.

ECD: Charles Hodges

Director of Strategy: Andy Grayson

Strategy Director: Alex Morrison

Strategist: Millie Tunnell

Group Business Director: Brenda Schneider

Business Director: Hill Shore

Head of Production: Temma Shoaf

Executive Producer: Calleen Colburn

Senior Producer: Andrea Rodriguez

Assistant Producer: Austin Butler

Creative Directors: NJ Placentra & Andrew Kong & Molly Jamison

Creative Team: Brett Simone, Lillian O’Connor, Steve Gonzalez

Music Supervisor: Cam DiNunzio

Business Affairs Manager: Jennifer Kmetzsch

Client: ESPN

Laura Gentile, EVP, Commercial Marketing, Networks and ESPN

Emeka Ofodile, VP, Sports Marketing

Lucas Ferraro, Director, Sports Marketing

Jason Ritchkoff, Associate Director, Sports Marketing

Maximo Reyes, Associate Manager, Sports Marketing

Mohammed Ahmed, Marketing Coordinator, Sports Marketing

Production Company: Psyop

Directors: Loren Christiansen, Shane Griffin

Executive Producer: Joe Maggiore

Producer: Cameron Lewis, Rory Hamilton-Battenfeld

Associate Producer: Tapy Noun

Editor: Loren Christiansen

CG Supervisor: Pakorn Bupphavesa

Art Director: Clint Chang

Designer: Tae Kim, Paul Cayrol, Caroline Goehner

Compositor: Tingting Li, Galo Gutierrez, Bruno De La Calva, Carl Mok, Christopher Brown

VFX: Nicolas Donatelli

Unreal Artists: Pablo Cardenas, Frank Lee, David Pressler

Matte Painter: Andrew Park

Company 3

Colorist: Kath Raisch

Producer: Jake Rioux

Music Studio: Consortium

Track: “On and On and On”

Composer: Seth Olinsky

Music Post Producer: Maggie Flatley

Music Editor: Justin Miller

VO talent: Nana Dadzie

Audio Facilities:

Barking Owl Sound

Executive Producer – Ashley Benton

Assistant Producer – Lily McCann

Mix – Elizabeth McClanahan

Assistant Mixer – Mikayla Petersen

Overcoast Music & Sound

CD: JL Hodges

Engineer: Matt Whitworth

Genres: Animation

Categories: TV and Radio, Media and Entertainment

Arts & Letters Creative Co., Tue, 04 Oct 2022 14:53:08 GMT

