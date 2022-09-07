ESPN to Air Second Annual GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational as Part of ESPN Girls High School Series

Elite High Schools to Participate in Four-Team Volleyball Tournament, October 7-8

All Games Available on ESPNU and ESPN+

ESPN will air the second annual GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational on ESPNU and ESPN+ beginning Friday, Oct. 7. The two-day tournament, Hosted at Papillion La Vista South High School in Papillion, Neb., brings together four elite girls high school volleyball teams from four states: Papillion La Vista South High School (Nebraska), Ponte Vedra High School ( Florida), Skyview High School (Idaho) and Cathedral Catholic High School (California).

The GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational was created as part of the ESPN Girls High School Series, along with the Girls Basketball Invitational.

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational Tournament Field (team notes and top college commits)

Ponte Vedra High School (Florida)

Won the 6A state title in 2017, 2019 and 2020

Top Recruits: senior MB Zeta Washington (Cincinnati), senior S Jessica Shattles (New Hampshire), senior OH Ava-Grace Redick (College of Charleston) and junior MB Chelsea Sutton (Tennessee)

Papillion La Vista South High School (Nebraska)

Won five state titles in the past twenty years

Top Recruits: senior L/DS Kenzie Dyrstad (Rutgers), senior MB Ava Greene (Concordia), senior OH/DS Stella Adeyemi (Hawaii), junior MB Morgan Bode (South Dakota), junior OH Lauren Medick (South Dakota)

Cathedral Catholic High School (California)

Continuously placed in the top four of the CIF Division 1 and were CIF Champions last year

Top Recruits: senior OH Julia Blyashov (Stanford), senior RS Noemie Glover (Oregon), senior MB Ryleigh Patterson (Harvard), senior OH Cate Schell (Tennessee), senior OH Milan Bayless (Colgate), junior MB Jenna Hannes (Michigan ), junior S Amanda Saeger (DePaul)

Skyview High School (Idaho)

Won four state championships in the past six years and have played for the state title seven years in a row

Top Recruits: junior S Alex Bower (BYU), junior OH Alex Acevedo (Oregon)

GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational Schedule

Date Time (EST) Game Network Fri, Oct 7 5 p.m Skyview (Idaho) vs. Papillion (Nebraska) ESPNU 7:30 p.m Ponte Vedra (Florida) vs. Cathedral Catholic (California) ESPN+ Sat, Oct 8 5 p.m Third place game ESPN+ 7:30 p.m Championship game ESPN+

*Game times are listed in Eastern Standard Time

The GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational was created by Paragon Marketing Group. Ticket and further event information can be found at: girlshseries.com

-30-

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

