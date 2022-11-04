ESPN still has three Aggies highly ranked for the 2023 NFL Draft

Texas A&M maybe having something of a disappointing season on the field but that doesn’t mean that evaluators think much less of their draft eligible talent when it comes to the 2023 National Football League draft. ESPN+ compiled their top-five rankings at every single position group from Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller and three draft eligible players from Aggieland were Consensus choices among the group. They were running back Devon Achaneguard Layden Robinsonand safety Antonio Johnson. None of the trio has had the season they hoped for either from a win-loss or statistical perspective with all of them being hampered by injuries (either to themselves or their teammates). Achane has gotten hand offs from three different quarterbacks and played behind an Offensive line that has started six different combinations, Robinson has been hampered by an ankle sprain, and Johnson has missed the team’s past two outings.

Even so, Achane ranks third in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per game and has added 33 receptions out of the backfield as well. Although he has a decision to make between running track in the spring and preparing for the draft, he’s the type of back that should work well in the modern NFL when it comes to getting about 15 touches a game as part of a rotation. Not only that, his top end speed and ability to cut should make him a hit when it comes to testing at the NFL Combine. He’s ranked as the third best back by two evaluators and the fourth best by two others, which probably makes him no worse than a second day selection.

Despite missing those two contests, Johnson still leads the Aggies with eight tackles a game and had 13 tackles versus Arkansas. He’s proven himself to be just about the best nickel in the country since he can play the run like an outside Backer and yet still cover Slots who are much smaller than him. For those reasons, Pro Football Focus rated him as the best safety in the country in 2021. In all likelihood, that means that Johnson will probably be the first safety to have his name called at next year’s draft.

Robinson’s injury hasn’t kept him out of the starting lineup and he’s a right tackle Reuben Fatheree have been the mainstays in a revolving door up front at the center and the left side of the group. He hasn’t been as dominant as he was in 2021 when Pro Football Focus considered him among the top interior linemen in the nation. Nevertheless, his mass and potential to overpower opponents when healthy means that he’s going to be a prized possession among NFL teams needing guards and he’s ranked between the second and fifth best player at that position as of today.