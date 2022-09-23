ESPN Reveals Their Top-5 NBA Players For 2022-23 NBA Season

Ranking who the best NBA players are is always a hot topic.

Unlike other sports, individual rankings are a lot easier to judge.

It’s Friday, ESPN completed their rankings of the top 100 players for the 2022-23 NBA season.

They finished by revealing their top five players for the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Top 5 Players For The 2022-23 NBA Season:

  1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  2. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
  3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
  4. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
  5. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

