ESPN Releases New College Football Playoff Creative

ESPN recently announced its newest brand creative as part of the next installment of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ campaign. A Collaboration with Arts & Letters, the campaign Highlights the sentiment surrounding great college football stories – on and off the field – and the variety of ways the sport captures the attention of fans.

As the 2022-23 season winds down, the stakes only grow higher. The new creative builds anticipation through the final weeks as teams battle for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP). The story draws inspiration from an epic tale through the lens of two worlds.

The first is a Cozy story-time-like setting where a grandfather shares the epic Fantasy tale of the 2022-2023 CFP to his granddaughter. The second is a world inside the granddaughter’s imagination. Her world is filled with epic stand-offs between teams vying for football glory, house banners waving, Stadiums standing tall among vast landscapes, and coaches and players being treated like royalty.

“We believe the CFP is a must-watch event for all fans. The Semis and the National Championship, regardless of who you are, is for you.” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President, Sports Marketing. “It was important for the campaign to express not only the bigness of the event, but the inclusiveness and diverse fandom that comes with it – in-front of the camera and behind it. We are thrilled to have worked with our director Malik Vitthal to drive that home.”

The creative will launch on Saturday, November 19th, debuting on TV during ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot preview show.

NJ Placenta, Creative Director at Arts & Letters, said, “If ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ were an actual story, then the College Football Playoff would be that story’s climactic chapter. That’s the conceit that inspired this latest work as we set out to get fans excited for this season’s epic conclusion.”

Credits: CFB is ESPN – The Greatest Story Ever Played – Once Upon A Game

First Air Date: November 19th, 2022 (High-res Images)

Client: ESPN

EVP, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN: Laura Gentile

VP, Sports Marketing: Emeka Ofodile

Senior Director, Sports Marketing: Curtis Friends

Director: Sports Marketing: Maggie Davis Lewin

Manager, Sports Marketing: David Dessau

Associate Manager, Sports Marketing: Willi Anderson

Associate Manager, Sports Marketing: John Hewer

Marketing Coordinator, Sports Marketing: Emily Fishman

Senior Creative Director, G&L: Chris McClure

Creative Director, G&L: Mike Dominguez

Associate Producer, G&L: Cameron Gross

VFX Supervisor, Fresh Paint: David Klinkowize

Agency: Arts & Letters Creative Co.

Founder, Executive Creative Director: Charles Hodges

Director of Strategy: Andy Grayson

Director of Production: Temma Shoaf

Creative Director: NJ Placenta

Creative Director: Andrew Kong

Creative: Scott Horlbeck

Creative: Jon Hirsch

Executive Producer: Calleen Colburn

Producer: Collyn Dixon

Group Business Director: Brenda Schneider

Business Director: Martin Madriaga

Business Manager: Erin Shepherd

Strategy Director: Alex Morrison

Strategist: Millie Tunnell

Director of Business Affairs: Lenora Cushing

Business Affairs: Jennifer Kmetzsch

Music Supervisor: Cam DiNunzio

Production: The Corner Shop

Director: Malik Vitthal

EP / Founder: Anna Hashmi

Executive Producer: Jay Shapiro

EP / Head of Production: Jessica Miller

Producer: James Graves

Production Supervisor: Timothy Kreis

Editorial: XYZ

Editor: Ryan Quinn

Assistant Editor: Carl Simakoff

Executive Producer: Whitney Green

Producer: Lauren Galanides

Technical Director: Micah Berry

Assistant Technical Director: Lisa Miller

VFX: Framestore NYC

Executive Producer: Nick Fraser

Senior Producer: Sue McNamara

Lead Artist: Vicky Osborn

Color: Company 3

Colorist: Tim Masick

Senior Producer: Kevin Breheny

Producer: Ryan Moncrief

Audio Mix: Lime Studios

Engineer: Rohan Young

Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan

Assistant Mixer: Jeremy Nichols

Music: APM