ESPN Releases final 2022 college football power rankings

Sadly, the 2022 college football season came to a close last week, and we have to wait nearly nine months for the best sport to resume. However, we can look forward as much as we want, as well as look back.

Georgia took home the hardware in the national championship game on Monday, resoundingly defeating TCU. That gives us an obvious top dog, but what about the rest of the field?

ESPN put out its final power rankings of the 2022 season and there were a few surprises, including some teams who made late pushes in the Bowl season. Here is how the worldwide leader contextualizes the season that was.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Washington Huskies

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks

Syndication: The Register Guard

Oregon State Beavers

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Troy Trojans

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt Panthers

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State Bulldogs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire