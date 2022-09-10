ESPN Releases ‘All in For Football’ Creative Ahead of the 2022 NFL Season

ESPN today announced the release of its newest brand creative, ‘All in for Football’ in celebration of the 2022 NFL season. Created by Arts & Letters, the creative made its debut on Thursday Night College Football’s Backyard Brawl on ESPN. Days away from the start of the NFL season, the creative premieres just in time for fans to experience ESPN’s expanded NFL portfolio – 21 regular season games and a postseason Wild Card game, doubleheaders across The Walt Disney Company properties, and more.

“It is September. “Football is officially back,” he said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing. “We have all been dreaming about it, preparing for it, going “all-in” for it. This season’s Ready for Football campaign is all about capturing exactly that – all the different types of fans and the different types of ways we are all getting ready for football. And the answer is “we are ready.”

Directed by O Positive’s Jess Coulter and edited by Exile’s Katie Turinski (who also doubles as voiceover), ‘All In For Football’ brings to life the Endless ways fans are preparing for an all-new season of football. In the new spot, fans will see fun, sometimes comical, vignettes of different NFL fans and personalities.

In the creative, ESPN’s Joe Buck & Troy Aikman, the new Monday Night Football broadcast booth, make a notable cameo. The duo, along with Lisa Salters, will make their debut on Monday, Sept. 12, for ESPN’s Week 1 Matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will return for their second season on ESPN2.

