ESPN Ranks Georgia No. 2 among college football unbeatens

This week saw ESPN attempt to rank the nine remaining unbeaten FBS teams in college football this week. Georgia, 7-0, No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, and coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt, came in at No. 2, behind Ohio State. The Dawgs rank No. 2 in the SP+ rankings and No. 3 in the FPI rankings, with the SP+ giving Georgia a 28.1 percent chance of going 12-0 in the regular season for the second year in a row, down from 30.8 percent last week.

What they did in Week 7: Defeated Vanderbilt 55-0. Against a Commodores team that had scored at least 25 points in five of its first six games, the Dawgs offered not a single second’s worth of hope, scoring on nine of 10 drives and allowing Vandy onto their side of the 50 just twice.

Biggest strength: The defense remains impossible. Let’s put it this way: We freaked out when Georgia allowed 22 points twice (to Kent State and Missouri). The national scoring average is about 28. Oh no, the Georgia defense was merely above average twice!

Georgia Ranks second in points allowed per drive, third in yards allowed per drive, fifth in average gains of 20-plus allowed per game, sixth in three-and-out rate, seventh in success rate allowed and, just in case you actually work your way down the field against them, third in red zone touchdown rate allowed. The Dawgs have given up a big run play here and there, and the pass rush is nowhere close to last year’s standards. But with how well they flow to the ball and tackle, disruption isn’t quite as important.

Biggest weakness: Passing explosiveness. The Dawgs are ruthlessly efficient on offense, leading the Nation with 138 gains of double-digit yards. But only 13 of those plays gained 30-plus (per game, they rank 75th) and only three have gained 40-plus (120th). After averaging 15.5 yards per completion last season, Stetson Bennett is averaging only 12.5 this year.

Having a Relentless run game and the best tight end duo in the country (Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington) means Georgia doesn’t find itself in need of deep passes all that often. But in the Dawgs’ only tight game of the season, Missouri dared them to stretch the field and they couldn’t do it. Future opponents Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky are all pretty aggressive on defense; will Georgia be able to make them pay?