ESPN predicts the final 2022-23 standings

The Pac-12 saw just three men’s basketball teams make the NCAA Tournament last season in somewhat of a disappointing year. Arizona, USC and UCLA were the three teams, and the Bruins have returned a lot of pieces from last year’s group in hopes of making another deep run.

The Oregon Ducks, led by head Coach Dana Altman, should be much improved this season, and Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin, who went in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

The USC Trojans also lost Isaiah Mobley to the NBA, but Andy Enfield still has a lot of talent on that roster, and all four of those teams should have a path to the NCAA Tournament.

As for the rest of the Pac-12, it remains to be seen how things go. ESPN did a deep dive into the conference with basketball season around the corner, and here are the Consensus predictions.

Mar 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head Coach Wayne Tinkle looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes head Coach Craig Smith calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots over Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; A general view of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion before a game between the California Bears and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Tyrell Roberts (2) talks with Washington State Cougars head Coach Kyle Smith during a game against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 94-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jay Heath (5) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head Coach Jerod Haase talks to his players during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (21) celebrates a basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Coach Dana Altman, center, gathers his team together before the game against Stanford Feb. 10, 2022.

Mar 12, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats head Coach Tommy Lloyd is pictured giving an interview after the Wildcats defeated the UCLA Bruins 84-76 to win the Pac-12 Conference Championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) dribbles the ball against Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button