ESPN predicts the final 2022-23 standings

The Pac-12 saw just three men’s basketball teams make the NCAA Tournament last season in somewhat of a disappointing year. Arizona, USC and UCLA were the three teams, and the Bruins have returned a lot of pieces from last year’s group in hopes of making another deep run.

The Oregon Ducks, led by head Coach Dana Altman, should be much improved this season, and Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin, who went in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

The USC Trojans also lost Isaiah Mobley to the NBA, but Andy Enfield still has a lot of talent on that roster, and all four of those teams should have a path to the NCAA Tournament.

As for the rest of the Pac-12, it remains to be seen how things go. ESPN did a deep dive into the conference with basketball season around the corner, and here are the Consensus predictions.