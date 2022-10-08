ESPN predicts teams with best chances at CFP
We are still a little over three weeks away from the official release of the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. And while there will be plenty written and said, not to mention a few objects thrown against walls after those are revealed, it doesn’t stop us from talking about it.
ESPN has used its Playoff Predictor for a few years now, and although we have no idea what type of acidic solutions and combustible liquids go into the formula for deriving the metrics, we still like to check in on it each week.
After Week 5 of the college football season, there are still 16 unbeaten teams. But not all are created equal. This week, the ESPN Allstate Playoff Predictor has 14 teams with a 4% or better chance of playing for the rain of confetti.
Here’s a look at all fourteen, ranked from the worst chance to the best according to the worldwide leader.
Well. 13 (road) – Oklahoma State (4-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
4% (⇑)
Last Week
NO
Well. 13 (road) – LSU Tigers (4-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
4% (↔)
Last Week
4%
Well. 12 – TCU Horned Frogs (4-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
5% (⇑)
Last Week
NO
Well. 11 – Texas Longhorns (3-2)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
6% (⇑)
Last Week
4%
Well. 10 – Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
7% (⇔)
Last Week
7%
Well. 9 – Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
8% (⇓)
Last Week
10%
Well. 8 – Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
10% (⇑)
Last Week
6%
Well. 7 – Utah Utes (4-1)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
12% (⇑)
Last Week
7%
Well. 6 – USC Trojans (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
18% (⇓)
Last Week
27%
Well. 5 – Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
41% (⇑)
Last Week
30%
Well. 4 – Clemson Tigers (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
53% (⇑)
Last Week
43%
Well. 3 – Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
64% (⇓)
Last Week
73%
Well. 2 – Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)
ESPN Playoff Predictor chances of making the CFP
78% (⇔)
Last Week
78%
