ESPN predicts teams with best chances at CFP

We are still a little over three weeks away from the official release of the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. And while there will be plenty written and said, not to mention a few objects thrown against walls after those are revealed, it doesn’t stop us from talking about it.

ESPN has used its Playoff Predictor for a few years now, and although we have no idea what type of acidic solutions and combustible liquids go into the formula for deriving the metrics, we still like to check in on it each week.

After Week 5 of the college football season, there are still 16 unbeaten teams. But not all are created equal. This week, the ESPN Allstate Playoff Predictor has 14 teams with a 4% or better chance of playing for the rain of confetti.

Here’s a look at all fourteen, ranked from the worst chance to the best according to the worldwide leader.