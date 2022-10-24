ESPN predicts Colorado men’s basketball to struggle in Pac-12

The 2022-2023 Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball season is right around the corner.

The Buffs are fresh off a first-round NIT loss to St. Bonaventure after a decent regular season. Unfortunately, Colorado saw Jabari Walker and Evan Battey leave for pro ball, and Elijah Parquet and Keeshawn Barthelemy hit the transfer portal.

Head Coach Tad Boyle already expects some early-season struggles this year with all of the new faces.

With UCLA the Presumed favorite to win the Pac-12 (to no surprise), the top half of the conference is still loaded: USC, Arizona and Oregon all have Talented rosters.

ESPN did a deep dive into the Pac-12 with four different writers giving their predictions. The Buffs consistently landed in the bottom half of the Pac-12, which isn’t encouraging news for Boyle’s team. Here’s where those Writers predict the Buffs to finish:

Consensus: 9th

Joe Lunardi: 7th

Myron Medcalf: 8th

Jeff Borzello: 9th

John Gasaway: 9th

The Buffs finished fourth in the Pac-12 last year with a 12-8 record. It was close in the middle of the conference: Oregon, Washington State and Washington all finished with an 11-9 record, so those four teams were separated by one game.

However, with Battey and Walker out, the Buffs have a lot of new faces this year, and there will once again be growing pains.

