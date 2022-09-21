ESPN Platforms to Carry FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Live from Australia, Sept. 21 – Oct. 1
- Six Games on ESPN Networks; 30+ Matchups Available on ESPN+
- Team USA Begins Play Against Belgium – Wednesday, 9:20 pm on ESPN+
ESPN platforms will present the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 live from Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21 – Oct. 1. During the 11-day event, six games will air exclusively in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN+), with an additional 30 games available on ESPN+. The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Final will air Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 a.m. ET on ESPN2.
In addition to television and streaming coverage, ESPN.com Women’s basketball Reporter Alexa Philippou is on site in Australia through the Final. She will have continuous coverage throughout the event, including trending updates, in-depth analysis and features. Planned stories include:
- New Era, New Look for Team USA: Minnesota Lynx head Coach Cheryl Reeve is making her debut as Team USA’s coach. Several players who helped the US women win gold in Tokyo aren’t donning the red, white & blue this tournament. It’s a new era and a changing of the guard as the team heads into the World Cup.
- How Brittney Griner’s absence impacts Team USA: The frontcourt looks very different this time around, especially without Griner, who was dominant in Tokyo. M.A. Voepel reports.
- Team USA and Top Contenders: Which teams and players have emerged as front-runners in the first 15 games.
Team USA’s five opening round opponents include Belgium (Wed: 9:20 pm, ESPN+), Puerto Rico (Thurs: 8:20 pm, ESPN+), China (Sat: 12:30 am, ESPN2), Korea (Mon: midnight, ESPN2), and Bosnia-Herzegovina (Tues: midnight, ESPNU).
The Team USA roster was announced last night and includes Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Shakira Austin (Mystics), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Betnijah Laney (Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Breanna Stewart (Storm) and A’ja Wilson (Aces).
FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Television and Streaming Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wed, Sep 21
|8:20 p.m
|Puerto Rico vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|ESPN+
|9:20 p.m
|Belgium vs. USA
|ESPN+
|10:50 p.m
|Serbia vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|11:50 p.m
|Mali vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sep 22
|3:20 a.m
|China vs. Korea
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|France vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|8:20 p.m
|USA vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|9:50 p.m
|Japan vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|10:50 p.m
|Korea vs. Belgium
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 23
|12:20 a.m
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. China
|ESPN+
|3:50 a.m
|Canada vs. France
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|Australia vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 24
|12:30 a.m
|China vs. USA
|ESPN2
|3:50 a.m
|Korea vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|Belgium vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 25
|12:20 a.m
|France vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|3:50 a.m
|Serbia vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|Canada vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|9:20 p.m
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium
|ESPN+
|11:20 p.m
|Mali vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sep 26
|Midnight
|USA vs. Korea
|ESPN2
|1:50 a.m
|Japan vs. France
|ESPN+
|3:20 a.m
|Puerto Rico vs. China
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|Australia vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|9:20 p.m
|Korea vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|11:20 p.m
|Belgium vs. China
|ESPN+
|Support, Sep 27
|Midnight
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. USA
|ESPNU
|1:50 a.m
|Canada vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|3:20 a.m
|France vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|Japan vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sep 28
|9:50 p.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 29
|12:20 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:50 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:20 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|TBD
|Fri, Sep 30
|2:50 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal
|TBD
|5:20 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal
|TBD
|10:50 p.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Third Place
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 1
|2:00 a.m
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final
|ESPN2
-30-
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the US thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN Writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).