ESPN Platforms Present Nearly 20 Women’s College Volleyball Conference Championships

ESPN continues its industry-leading coverage of Collegiate Women’s volleyball, serving up nearly 20 Division I conference Championships between Saturday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Championship Slate begins Saturday, Nov. 19 with five matches available on ESPN+ including: MAAC (1 pm ET), Ivy League (6 pm), ASUN (8 pm), OVC (8 pm), and WAC (8 pm).

The action continues Sunday Nov. 20 with an additional 11 Championships offered including two primetime matches on ESPNU – MEAC at 8:30 pm and SWAC at 10:30 pm ESPN+ will carry the remaining Sunday Slate featuring the Patriot League (noon), America East (1 pm), Atlantic 10 (1 p.m.), Conference USA (2 p.m.), Horizon League (2 p.m.), Sun Belt (2 p.m.), Southland (3 p.m.) and Big South (4 p.m.).

The MEAC Championship will take place live at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and the Big Sky will round out Championship play on ESPN platforms on Saturday, Nov. 26. Both matches will be available on ESPN+.

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show will air live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. Studios on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 pm on ESPNU. Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak and Katie George will be on hand to reveal the bracket and provide reaction and analysis.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, Nov 19 1 p.m MAAC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 6 p.m Ivy League Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 8 p.m ASUN Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 8 p.m OVC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 8 p.m WAC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 20 TBD SoCon Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ Noon Patriot League Women’s Volleyball Tournament ESPN+ 1 p.m America East Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m Atlantic Ten Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m Conference USA Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m Horizon League Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m Sun Belt Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m Southland Women’s Volleyball Tournament ESPN+ 4 p.m Big South Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ 8:30 p.m MEAC Women’s College Volleyball Championship

Sam Ravech, Cecile Reynaud ESPNU 10:30 p.m SWAC Women’s College Volleyball Championship

Sam Gore, Tamika Newman ESPN* Wed, Nov 23 5 p.m MVC Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+ Sat, Nov 26 7 p.m Big Sky Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN+

*Tape-Delayed (Available Live at 4 pm on ESPN3)

-30-