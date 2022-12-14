ESPN Platforms Present NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship, Dec. 15 & 17

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship continues this week live from CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Well. 2 San Diego will face No. 1 Texas in the first semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 pm ET, followed 30 minutes later by No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Louisville. Both matches will air on ESPN. The national championship match will air on ESPN2 at 8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17. The semifinals and Championship will be simulcast on ESPN+.

A Supracam will provide an aerial view capturing live action and arena atmosphere, along with a below-the-net camera which gives a low angle, under the net view of both sides of the court. In addition to the main telecast, there will be an alternate viewing option available on ESPN+ for the semifinals and the Championship featuring High End Zone coverage of each match.

The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show will immediately precede the Championship match on ESPN2 at 7:30 pm Eric Frede will host the pregame show, joined by Analyst Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville. Frede and George will also handle studio coverage between semifinal matches.

Game action for all three matches will be called by play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle and Analyst Holly McPeak, along with George serving as a sideline analyst. McPeak is a three-time beach volleyball Olympian who took home the Bronze at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

The Longhorns return to the semifinals for the 10th time in the last 15 seasons in pursuit of the program’s third national championship. The Cardinals and Panthers make their second consecutive appearance as one of the final four teams remaining, while the Toreros are making their first trip to the semifinals. All three teams are on the hunt for their first national title.

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship



Date Time (ET) Match/Commentators Platform Thu, Dec 15 7 p.m Well. 2 San Diego vs. No. 1 Texas

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN/ESPN+ TBD* Well. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Louisville

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN/ESPN+ Sat, Dec 17 7:30 p.m NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show

Eric Frede, Katie George ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 p.m NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN2/ESPN+

* The second semifinal will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal

