ESPN NFL Draft Rankings 2023: Mel Kiper moves Will Levis into top 5 of big board

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start (1-0 in the SEC) with a big-time road win over the Florida Gators in Week 2.

Getting off to a great start is easier when you have a quarterback like Will Levis leading your offense.

All preseason, Levis was getting high NFL Draft praise, but after the first three games, his draft stock is still rising.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released an updated NFL Draft Big Board on Thursday, where Levis made a huge jump.

Back in the summer, Kiper had Levis ranked as the No. 22 overall players for the draft. He now has Levis all the way up to No. 4 overalls.

With the jump, Levis is now the No. 2 overall quarterback behind only CJ Stroud at Ohio State. He is now ahead of Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“I recently went through all of Levis’ throws in 16 starts at Kentucky, and I was extremely impressed. He has a Rocket Launcher for an arm; the Penn State transfer makes some “wow” throws. That has gotten him into trouble at times — he has four Picks in three games this season — but it’s clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comp is Matthew Stafford. Levis plays in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he’s not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He doesn’t have a great supporting cast of Playmakers around him, but he makes it work. They can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. He’s the real deal, and he’s going to battle to be the top signal-caller in this class, though I want to see him clean up the Mistakes and limit his turnovers.”

Through three games, Levis has completed 61 of his 91 pass attempts (67%) for 882-yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 2 rushing touchdowns.

You can check out Kiper’s entire updated draft board here.

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.