ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper shares thoughts on Hendon Hooker’s potential

This 2023 NFL Draft class may be the Deepest at quarterback in the history of football and CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are the obvious headliners.

But there are several others making a splash and particularly in the Southeastern Conference. One of those is Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker. NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper recently praised Hooker for what he’s shown on the field and noted how well-tailored Josh Heupel’s Offensive scheme is to the quarterback position.

“He looks so confident in that offense,” Kiper said. “They made him great in that offense considering what he had been before he got there. I think these two years at Tennessee have made him a guy that people have to look at… he’s in that next tier… and that’s obviously not defined yet. So he has an opportunity the rest of the way. He’s got some huge games one the horizon. This is an outstanding football team.”

To this point in the season, Hooker has completed 71.7% of his passing attempts for 1,193 yards with 8 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also added 175 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.