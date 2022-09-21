ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Dallas Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie Checks In

The Dallas Mavericks experienced a boost after acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie in a midseason trade with the Washington Wizards. They presented a third reliable guard in the rotation, a significant change from an option like Trey Burke.

Dinwiddie appeared in 23 regular season games with the Mavericks in 2021-22. He averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from 3-point range, and 72.5 percent on free throws.

While Dinwiddie sorely struggled on 2-point field goals in the Playoffs (41.7 percent), he still averaged 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with plenty of timely contributions. He still shot 41.7 percent from 3-point range, setting the tone as an off-ball contributor.

