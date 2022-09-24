ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic Top 3 Player in League

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has quickly emerged as one of the NBA’s top players since Entering the league in 2018. He has earned three consecutive All-NBA First-Team Nods and holds the second-highest career playoff scoring average (32.5) behind only Michael Jordan.

How a player ranks compared to their peers will always be subjected. The perspective of a voter can bring bias or contrast in how they weigh certain qualities or accolades.

ESPN Releases an annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the upcoming season. For the 2022-23 season, Doncic ranked No. 3 overall on the list, an improvement by one from his placement on last year’s edition. They ranked behind only Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

