ESPN NBA Rank 2022: Dallas Mavericks’ Christian Wood Makes Cut

The Dallas Mavericks are taking a flyer on Talented big man Christian Wood ahead of what will be a contract year. He is set to be utilized in what will begin as a bench role with JaVale McGee in the starting five.

Wood is coming off a 2021-22 campaign averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 68 appearances. They shot an impressive 50.1 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

At times, the Rockets did not receive a positive attitude from Wood. Despite being 25 last season, he should have been looked up to as a leader on a young team. Houston decided to lean fully into the Alperen Sengu era instead.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button