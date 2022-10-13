ESPN Names Three Jets Among 2022 Top 10 NFL Rookies

ESPN recently published an article ranking the top 10 NFL Rookies after five games. The Jets had three players selected, highlighted by CB Sauce Gardner who is ranked No. 2.

Gardner, the No. 4 selection in April’s NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, was the top-ranked defender.

“He has been even better than advertised when he was the fourth pick of the 2022 draft,” ESPN senior NFL Writer Jason Reid said. “New York has been searching for a Lockdown corner and seems to have found its answer.”

Gardner has 20 tackles and 6 pass defenses this season and registered his first career interception against Miami last Sunday. He started the 40-17 win by hitting QB Teddy Bridgewater and forcing him to commit intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety.

RB Breece Hall was ranked at No. 4, and the second running back.

“An easy mover who can be decisive and sudden as a ball carrier,” ESPN NFL Writer Matt Bowen said. “Hall also gives the Jets’ formation versatility as a receiver.”

Hall, the No. 36 overall selection out of Iowa State, broke the Jets’ single-game rookie record for scrimmage yards against Miami with 197 all-purpose.

Additionally, Hall was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week in Week 4 and Nominated again in Week 5. His 275 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns rank second among rookies.

WR Garrett Wilson came in at No. 7 and the second wide receiver.

“Regardless who is at quarterback, he has shown dynamic playmaking ability,” ESPN senior NFL Reporter Jeff Legwold said. “Opposing defenses must always account for him.”

Wilson, the No. 10 picks out of Ohio State, Ranks second among rookie receivers with 282 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns and 23 receptions.