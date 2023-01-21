ESPN names four Georgia football players as names to watch for 2024 NFL Draft

This week ESPN released its names to know for this upcoming 2023 college football season with an eye on the 2024 NFL Draft. Four Georgia players made the list, two on each side of the ball. Up first is a name that should come as no surprise, tight end Brock Bowers.

The comparisons to Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle are out there for a reason. Bowers is incredibly talented as a receiver, runner and blocker. It’s his ability to make Defenders miss and break tackles that really separates him. Bowers can run around or through defenders, and his 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons are proof of his ability. He will be TE1 in 2024 and could find his way into the top five picks.

Bowers was a near-instant star for Georgia in 2021 and did not disappoint during his sophomore season in Athens. In 15 games, Bowers had 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, with four runs for 109 yards and three touchdowns. He was responsible for the Bulldogs’ Longest run of the season — a 75-yard touchdown against Kent State — and was twice named SEC Offensive Player of the Week during the season. Bowers was given the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2022. Center Cedrick Van Pranwho announced his return for the 2023 season on Friday, also made the list.

An elite run-blocker, Van Pran could be the favorite for the top center position in 2024’s draft class — although he hasn’t officially announced whether he is returning to Georgia. He has ideal NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds while showing the second-level agility to be an impact player in zone schemes. His pass protection Toolbox could use a boost, though, as he has allowed eight pressures over the past two years.

In 2022, Van Pran anchored a Georgia Offensive line that averaged 41.1 points per game, second-most in program history to the 2014 team, which averaged 41.3 points per game. Van Pran helped open rushing lanes for a backfield that averaged 5.53 yards per carry, fifth-best in the country, part of a line that allowed just nine sacks in 15 games, something no offensive line had ever done in college football. The 0.60 sacks allowed per game was the fourth-best in the country. In the 65-7 title win over TCU, Van Pran did not allow any pressure on Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck as they dropped back 29 times, completing 20 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the rout.

On defense, a Georgia linebacker is mentioned, but it is not Smael Mondon or Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Instead, ESPN chose Xavian Sorey.

Yeah, Georgia has more defensive prospects. Sorey has been stuck in a logjam in the linebacker room (111 total defensive snaps over two seasons) while Georgia ran to back-to-back national championships, but Scouts believe the former five-star recruit is the next Bulldog defender to break out. He’s a capable downhill player but has the quickness and range in the open field to be a problem for opponents once he has more reps under his belt.

Sorey has played in 16 games in his first two seasons, making five tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup in reserve duty and on special teams. The fourth and final Georgia player mentioned is one of the more battle-tested cornerbacks in the country Chamber Lassiter.

While Kelee Ringo received most of the attention in 2022, it’ll be Lassiter whom opposing offenses avoid in 2023. The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore cornerback had four pass breakups this season but has shown the quickness, instincts and length to be a problem for NFL-caliber receivers. He’s likely to carry a top-32 grade Entering the season.

Lassiter has played in 30 games, starting all 15 games during Georgia’s 2022 national championship run, with 49 career tackles, five tackles for loss, a shared sack, one interception, and seven pass breakups.