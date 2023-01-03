ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews

Syracuse, NY ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville Tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews.

The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.

Programming Update: Tuesday night, regularly scheduled ESPN programming moves across platforms due to expansion @SportsCenter news coverage pic.twitter.com/E053MDQ3HI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 3, 2023

Syracuse and Louisville will still tip off at 7 pm ET. The game is being played in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. It can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling and other live TV services.

Syracuse is 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Orange is coming off a 79-65 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Louisville enters tonight’s game with a 2-12 record, including an 0-3 mark in the ACC. Louisville’s only wins this season have come at home against Western Kentucky and Florida A&M.

