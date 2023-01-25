ESPN Mel Kiper NFL mock draft Detroit Lions Christian Gonzalez

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper came out with the first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and in it, he had the Lions selecting at No. 6 (via the Rams) and No. 18 overall.

With the No. 6 pick, Kiper selected Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

“The Lions finished the season with eight wins in their final 10 games, but their explosive offense papered over massive holes on the other side of the ball,” Kiper writes. “They ranked last in the league in yards per play allowed (6.2) and opposing QBR (55.9); they had issues Defending the run and the pass. Wilson, the top true defensive end in this class, would help both. He can use his burst at the snap to beat Offensive tackles on passing Downs or use his 6-foot-6 frame to hold up against the run. An edge-rushing duo of Wilson and Aidan Hutchinson would be formidable, with surprise rookie James Houston working in on obvious passing downs.”

