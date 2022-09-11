ESPN Kirk Herbstreit college football top 4 after Week 2

It was an extremely wild Saturday in college football, perhaps kicked off on Friday night when Louisville upset UCF.

But once Week 2 was in full swing, the craziness started and never stopped.

Alabama was expected to Blow out Texas, but the Crimson Tide had to hold on for dear life, winning in comeback fashion at the very end of the game. North Carolina almost lost to Georgia State. Texas A&M succumbed to Appalachian State. Notre Dame lost to Marshall, leaving Marcus Freeman winless after three games at the helm. Tennessee upended Pitt. Unranked Washington State went into Madison and took down Wisconsin. Kentucky beat Florida and Baylor upset BYU. The Scott Frost era in Nebraska could be ending, as the Huskers lost to Georgia Southern.

With so much turmoil, as usual every year, anyone who entered the 2022 season thinking they had a handle on the complexion of college football turned out to know nothing. The only constant, as usual in the sport, is change.

Except at the top. In the eyes of ESPN’s premier CFB analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, the top four teams look relatively familiar. He took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share which four schools would be in after Week 2, along with his first two out, and while one team moved into the top spot, he gave a lot of credence to two Big Ten teams.

Herbstreit, of course, is an Ohio State alum, and while we find him to be relatively unbiased, the Buckeyes showed a lot of cracks in the armor as it took them awhile to pull ahead of Arkansas State, and even after they did, the pass defense should garner some concerns in Columbus. Michigan played a very bad Hawaii team, but with new starting quarterback JJ McCarthy under center, dismantled the Warriors with precision and haste. Having Alabama in the top four still indicates the belief that maybe Texas is actually back?

The truth is, by the end of the season, this could all look very different. Fans were taken on a ride like no other this weekend, which is one of the things that makes this sport great.