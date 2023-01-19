ESPN is high on Michigan football’s transfer class for 2023

Michigan football is coming off another Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance in back-to-back seasons.

While the Wolverines have found success on the field, it hasn’t necessarily given them success in the recruiting trail.

According to the 247Sports composite, Michigan had the ninth-ranked class in 2022 and as of now, the Wolverines have the 17th-ranked class in 2023.

But one thing that Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have newfound success doing is Landing players in the transfer portal. At one time — by 247Sports — Michigan had the No. 1 ranked transfer Portal class, and as of now the Wolverines are ranked ninth with seven players committed.

During ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 rankings for 2023, Michigan Landed at No. 3. On Thursday, ESPN graded those teams by their transfer Portal finds.

Out of 25 teams, there were six teams who received an A-grade or better. The Wolverines were one of the six and Michigan Landed an A.

The maize and blue lost a few players to the Portal like Erick All, Cade McNamara, Taylor Upshaw, and Eyabi Okie. But the Wolverines were already strong at those positions, plus Michigan brought in players that can step into those roles next season via the portal.

Biggest departures: Tight end Erick All and quarterback Cade McNamara, two mainstays for Michigan’s offense in 2021, are both headed to Iowa. All, who had 38 receptions for Michigan’s first CFP team, missed most of this past season after undergoing spine surgery. McNamara was not going to overtake JJ McCarthy if he stayed but could have provided key depth. Michigan also lost several reserves in the defensive front seven, including Eyabi Okie and Taylor Upshaw. Biggest newcomers: Michigan continues to be a major Portal player, adding key players on both sides of the ball. Offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson(Arizona State), Myles Hinton (Stanford) and others should help fill holes and provide depth. The Wolverines also added defensive playmakers like Coastal Carolina’s Josaiah Stewart and Nebraska’s Ernest Hausmann. Tight end AJ Barner (Indiana) should help a group that will miss NFL-bound Luke Schoonmaker. Remaining holes: Michigan should continue to look for help on defense, especially after losing linemen Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, and cornerback DJ Turner. Another veteran defensive back could help a talented young group featuring cornerback Will Johnson and safety Rod Moore. Stewart should help offset the pass-rushing loss of Morris and Okie, but the Wolverines could use another piece up front. — Rittenberg VanHaaren’s grade: A. The Wolverines were more active in the Portal than usual, and it was a good thing they were, as the program saw 10 players enter the Portal since the end of November, including McNamara, All, Okie, defensive lineman George Rooks and receiver Andrel Anthony . But adding Stewart, Hausman, Barner and a few good Offensive linemen this offseason help bolster the roster.