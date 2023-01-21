ESPN includes four Georgia football players on the way-too-early 2023 All-American team

It’s never too early to start looking at the coming College Football season. Many of the Georgia faithful are still celebrating the 2022 National Championship but the Bulldogs themselves are already turning the page towards the 2023 season and the same can be said for those who cover the sport.

ESPN’s Chris Low put out his list of way-too-early 2023 All-Americans it’s Friday. His list consists of just a first-team offense, first-team defense, and first-team special teams, with Georgia leading all programs with four selections. Of note, there likely would have been a fifth selection, but the list was released roughly six hours before center Cedrick Van Pran announced his decision to return to Georgia. For comparison, the Dawgs had three on the 2022 list – one of whom returns as a two-time pick.

Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one, rising junior tight end Brock Bowers makes the list an offense. The Napa, Calif. native has been Georgia’s top Offensive Weapon during its back-to-back National Championship run, with 1,989 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns in his two seasons to date.

Bowers was the best (and most versatile) tight end in college football each of the past two seasons. Why not a third? He catches everything, can line up just about anywhere on the field and gains yards after the catch like a running back. Go watch him block, too. He’s Relentless and can block inside or on the edge to spring a big play. The 6-4, 230-pound Bowers has a long career ahead of him in the NFL, and he has one more year of college ball remaining after scoring a total of 24 touchdowns (20 receiving and four rushing) in his first two seasons.

Bowers was a near-instant star for Georgia in 2021 and did not disappoint during his sophomore season in Athens. In 15 games, Bowers had 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, with four runs for 109 yards and three touchdowns. He was responsible for the Bulldogs’ Longest run of the season — a 75-yard touchdown against Kent State — and was twice named SEC Offensive Player of the Week during the season. Bowers was given the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2022.

The three players listed on defense include a pair of second-year players coming off freshman All-American seasons, two of six total true sophomores to make Low’s All-American team. First up is rising sophomore defensive end Michael Williams

From the time Williams set foot on campus, Georgia Coach Kirby Smart was Raving about his work ethic. And, yes, his talent. Williams didn’t disappoint as a true freshman and is next in line to be the dynamic front-seven defender everyone is talking about at Georgia. The 6-5, 265-pound Williams was a freshman All-America selection and led the Dawgs with 4.5 sacks. They know with Jalen Carter for the team lead in quarterback hurries (31) and will be terrorizing opposing SEC offenses for two more seasons.

Williams started the first two games of the season and led the team with 4.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in his first year. Williams was sixth on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. Rising junior Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes the list following his first season as a full-time starter at inside linebacker.

They have great linebackers at Georgia, and Dumas-Johnson is the next one. He’s a 6-1, 245-pound run-stuffer and can also fly around and pressure the passer. As a true sophomore last season, Dumas-Johnson led the Dawgs’ national championship defense with nine tackles for loss. He was second in overall tackles (70) and third in quarterback hurries (26). Some have compared him to former Georgia great Nakobe Deanwho won the Butkus Award as the country’s best linebacker in 2021.

An Associated Press All-SEC second-team selection, Dumas-Johnson started in all 15 games last season and is the second-leading returner in sacks (four) and quarterback hurries behind Williams. Rising sophomore defensive back Malachi Starks also made the list.

The young talent on Georgia’s 2022 national championship team was impossible to miss. The 6-1, 205-pound Starks played well beyond his years as a freshman. They led all Georgia Defenders with 847 snaps played and finished third on the team with 68 total tackles while starting in all 15 games. His ability to do so many things on defense makes him a perfect fit for Smart’s system. He can play the deep safety position, come up and cover inside receivers/tight ends and can also blitz.

Starks started the last 14 games of the season, with his seven pass breakups tying for the team lead. He also has a pair of quarterback hurries to his credit. Starks finished third on the team with 68 tackles, along with 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.