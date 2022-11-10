ESPN Host Crushed For ‘Body Shaming’ NFL Quarterback

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 02: Broadcaster Max Kellerman stands in the ring after Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their Welterweight unification Championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Following the Vikings’ thrilling win over the Commanders this past weekend, Kirk Cousins ​​was seen partying shirtless on the plane ride home. That didn’t sit well with Max Kellerman.

During a recent episode of ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill and Max,” Kellerman ripped Cousins’ physique.

“Man, hit the weights, Kirk. This is a disgrace,” Kellerman said. “Cousins ​​is not giving himself the best chance to be as good as he can be if that’s the type of shape he’s in – period.”

Kellerman continued: “I look better than that and I’m 50 years old.”

Countless fans have called out Kellerman on Twitter for body shaming Cousins. Some people even said the ESPN Personality should “do a little research.”

As if his comments weren’t harsh enough, Kellerman ranked Cousins ​​as the 16th best quarterback in the NFL this season.

Kellerman has quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones ranked ahead of Cousins.

Cousins ​​is completing 64.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,999 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Vikings are 7-1 heading into this weekend’s Showdown with the Bills.