ESPN GameDay makes Week 3 college football game picks, predictions
Week 3 of the college football season is here and now it’s time to make our final Picks and predictions for all of Saturday’s top games.
There are two games featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings on the same field as No. 12 BYU travels to No. 25 Oregon and No. 13 Miami on the road against SEC Hopeful No. 24 Texas A&M in primetime.
Let’s take a look at how the College GameDay crew picked this Saturday’s slate of games.
Purdue at Syracuse
Desmond Howard: Syracuse
Pat McAfee: Syracuse
Lee Corso: Syracuse
College Football HQ pick: Syracuse
Cal at Notre Dame
Howard; Notre Dame
McAfee: Notre Dame
Corso: Cal
Herbstreit: Notre Dame
College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame
Texas Tech at NC State
Howard: NC State
McAfee: NC State
Corso: NC State
Herbstreit: NC State
College Football HQ pick: NC State
Penn State at Auburn
Howard: Penn State
McAfee: Penn State
Corso: Penn State
Herbstreit: Penn State
College Football HQ pick: Penn State
Miami at Texas A&M
Howard: Texas A&M
McAfee: Texas A&M
Corso: Miami
College Football HQ pick: Texas A&M
Mississippi State at LSU
Howard: Mississippi State
McAfee: Mississippi State
Corso: Mississippi State
Herbstreit: Mississippi State
College Football HQ pick: Mississippi State
Oklahoma at Nebraska
Howard; Oklahoma
McAfee: Oklahoma
Corso: Oklahoma
Herbstreit: Oklahoma
College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma
Michigan State at Washington
Howard: Michigan State
McAfee: Washington
Corso: Michigan State
Herbstreit: Washington
Fresno State at USC
Howard: USC
McAfee: USC
Corso: USC
Herbstreit: USC
College Football HQ pick: USC
BYU at Oregon
Howard: BYU
McAfee: BYU
Corso: BYU
Herbstreit: BYU
College Football HQ pick: BYU
